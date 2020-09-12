Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

