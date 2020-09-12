Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,164,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.03. 3,196,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.