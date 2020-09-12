Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 151 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,353,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,166,000 after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

