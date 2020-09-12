Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $233,938,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. 7,618,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

