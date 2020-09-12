Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 40,200,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,448,660. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

