Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 2,247 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. 7,618,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

