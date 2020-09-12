Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.49% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.