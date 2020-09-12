Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 63 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,783.74. 382,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,796.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,602.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

