Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. 131,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

