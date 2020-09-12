Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,881. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

