Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,730,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

