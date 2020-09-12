Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.