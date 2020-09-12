Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $34.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,402 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,967 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,572 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,059 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,510. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.