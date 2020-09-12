Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $119.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.16.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

