Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $115.94. 1,063,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.