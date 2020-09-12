Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 578,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

