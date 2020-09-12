Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $60,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX remained flat at $$80.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

