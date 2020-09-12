Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 631,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.