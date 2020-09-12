Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. 7,950,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.