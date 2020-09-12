Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.85 and a 200-day moving average of $309.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

