Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after acquiring an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,425,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 567,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

