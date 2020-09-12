Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 128,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 22,819,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

