Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.60. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 377,822 shares trading hands.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.