West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.30 and traded as high as $68.36. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 340,747 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.33.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

