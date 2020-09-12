West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. West High Yield WHY Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

West High Yield WHY Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

