Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $11.56. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 65,448 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

