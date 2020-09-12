Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,431. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.