Wills Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,204. The company has a market cap of $1,030.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,548.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.