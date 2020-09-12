Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in Intel by 19.9% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 162,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 323,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 89.7% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,308,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,223,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

