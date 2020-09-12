Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,266,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

