Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,419,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,433. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $396.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

