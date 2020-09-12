Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,393.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,058.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

