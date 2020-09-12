Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Retirement Network grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 43,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 22,807,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,543,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.