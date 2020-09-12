Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,811,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345,752. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.