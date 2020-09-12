Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,158,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

