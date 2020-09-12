Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,729 shares during the period. Workday makes up 3.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,706 shares of company stock worth $94,091,505 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

