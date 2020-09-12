XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. XEL has a total market capitalization of $383,659.14 and $796.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

