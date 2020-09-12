Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 6,885,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $12,598,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

