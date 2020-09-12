Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Chiasma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

In other news, CEO Raj Kannan purchased 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 303,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

