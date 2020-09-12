Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. 51,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.95. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

