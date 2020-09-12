Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce $16.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $42.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. FIX initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 650,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,817. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 736,637 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 578,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 555,540 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 462,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.