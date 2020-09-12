Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce $16.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $42.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. FIX initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 650,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,817. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 736,637 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 578,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 555,540 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 462,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

