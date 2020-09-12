Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.97. 256,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

