Zacks: Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,493,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,488,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,922 shares of company stock worth $167,376,305. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,097,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,252 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,158,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,881. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

