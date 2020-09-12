Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE SUM traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

