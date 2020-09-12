Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 199,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Barnes Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Barnes Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.