Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.91 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to post sales of $50.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $50.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $190.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $195.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.10 million to $222.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 369,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,896. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,734. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

