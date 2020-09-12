Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 102,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

