Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to post earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after buying an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

