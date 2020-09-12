Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.21. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 17,114,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zion Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

