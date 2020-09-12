ZMINE (ZMN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $287.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, ZMINE has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $336,916.11 and approximately $287.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00073004 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00311197 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009022 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

